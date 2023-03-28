Joystick 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,970.20 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 8% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $5,970.20 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00029938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00202208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,932.01 or 1.00090606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06500902 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,570.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

