ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $575,271.93 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $575,271.93 and $40.09 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00133781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00053023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

