Strike (STRK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.13 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $51.80 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be bought for $14.21 or 0.00052814 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,644,726 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

