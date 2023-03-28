Verasity (VRA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.40 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $58.54 million and $18.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.