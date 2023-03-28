NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.84 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $77.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00006840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.83432548 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $76,031,207.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

