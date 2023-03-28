Achain (ACT) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $255,428.97 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003627 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

