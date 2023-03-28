Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT Raised to $28.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZYXI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of ZYXI opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Zynex has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zynex by 49.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

