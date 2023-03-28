Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.08.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $520.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.87.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

