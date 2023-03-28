Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

TSN stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile



Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

