Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

