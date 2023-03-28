Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.