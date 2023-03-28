2,446 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

META opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

