Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000.
VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BJK opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.
VanEck Gaming ETF Profile
The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
