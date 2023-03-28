Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Evergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 384,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.15%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

