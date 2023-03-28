Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

PGX stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

