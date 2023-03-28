JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

