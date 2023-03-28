Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RCD stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

