Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of TAP opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

