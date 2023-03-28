Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.