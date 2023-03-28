Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.57 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.