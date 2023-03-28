2,594 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

