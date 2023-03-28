1,334 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

