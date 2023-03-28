4,290 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $89.83.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
