Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lessened by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.