Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,587 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

