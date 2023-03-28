Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CM opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

