Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Bath & Body Works worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

