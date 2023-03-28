Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

