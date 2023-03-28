Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 46.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 859,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

