Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,712 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,909,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,671 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

