Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,069 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

