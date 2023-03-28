First United Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 429,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 415,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,758,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

