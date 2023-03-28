Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 21,292 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.