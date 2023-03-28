STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

