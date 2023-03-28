First United Bank & Trust Has $261,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 109,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NUSC stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

