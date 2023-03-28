Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIC opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

