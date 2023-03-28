First United Bank & Trust Invests $201,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.