First United Bank & Trust Has $182,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of F opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

