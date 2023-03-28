Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kirby by 51.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after buying an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

