Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 8,233 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth about $17,041,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

