First United Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,275,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XJH stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

