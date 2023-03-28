Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.