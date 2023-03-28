Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

