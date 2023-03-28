Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
NextEra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:NEE opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
NextEra Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.