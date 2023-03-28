International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.2 %

IBM stock opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

