Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

