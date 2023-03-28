Quent Capital LLC Sells 157 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $244.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.99.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

