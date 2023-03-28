Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

