The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 78,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $198.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

