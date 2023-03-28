Quent Capital LLC Has $468,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

