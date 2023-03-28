iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

